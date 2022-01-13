Small Pitch LED Display Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
he pitch of a LED screen defines the distance between the pixels. Small Pitch LED Display refers to the pixel pitch of LED Display which is below 2.5mm, including P2.5, P2.0, P1.8, P1.5 P 1.2, P 1, P 0.7, etc. With the development of LED display, it has been defined the pixel pitch below 2mm as the small pitch LED Display. In this report, we define the LED Display which the pixel pitch is below 2.5mm as the small pitch LED Display.
Leyard, Unilumin, Qiangli, Absen, Liantronics, SiliconCore, Samsung, Christie, Elec-Tech International (Retop) and SANSI are the top 10 of Small Pitch LED Display, with about 79% market shares.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small Pitch LED Display Market
In 2020, the global Small Pitch LED Display market size was US$ 1740.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8816.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 24.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Small Pitch LED Display Scope and Market Size
Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Pitch LED Display market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Pixel Pitch, the Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented into
- P2.1-P2.5 mm
- P1.7-P2.0 mm
- P1.3-P1.69 mm
- P1.0-P1.29 mm
- Below P1mm
Segment by Application, the Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented into
- Commercial – Retail Store
- Corporate Office / Meeting room
- TV/Media industry – Studio etc
- Exhibition / Trade show / Event
- Public – Transportation industry
- Government / Police
- Military
- Control Room
- Public – Museum
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Small Pitch LED Display Market Share Analysis
Small Pitch LED Display market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Small Pitch LED Display product introduction, recent developments, Small Pitch LED Display sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Leyard
- Unilumin
- Liantronics
- Absen
- Qiangli
- SANSI
- AOTO Electronics
- Barco
- Vtron
- Elec-Tech International (Retop)
- Triolion
- Kingsun Optoelectronic (Coleder)
- Chip Optech
- SiliconCore
- Christie
- Samsung
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Small Pitch LED Display Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Pixel Pitch
1.2.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Growth Rate by Pixel Pitch
1.2.2 P2.1-P2.5 mm
1.2.3 P1.7-P2.0 mm
1.2.4 P1.3-P1.69 mm
1.2.5 P1.0-P1.29 mm
1.2.6 Below P1mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial – Retail Store
1.3.3 Corporate Office / Meeting room
1.3.4 TV/Media industry – Studio etc
1.3.5 Exhibition / Trade show / Event
1.3.6 Public – Transportation industry
1.3.7 Government / Police
1.3.8 Military
1.3.9 Control Room
1.3.10 Public – Museum
1.3.11 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Small Pitch LED Display Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Small Pitch LED Display Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
