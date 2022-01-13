Small Pitch LED Display Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

he pitch of a LED screen defines the distance between the pixels. Small Pitch LED Display refers to the pixel pitch of LED Display which is below 2.5mm, including P2.5, P2.0, P1.8, P1.5 P 1.2, P 1, P 0.7, etc. With the development of LED display, it has been defined the pixel pitch below 2mm as the small pitch LED Display. In this report, we define the LED Display which the pixel pitch is below 2.5mm as the small pitch LED Display.

Leyard, Unilumin, Qiangli, Absen, Liantronics, SiliconCore, Samsung, Christie, Elec-Tech International (Retop) and SANSI are the top 10 of Small Pitch LED Display, with about 79% market shares.

In 2020, the global Small Pitch LED Display market size was US$ 1740.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8816.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 24.6% during 2021-2027.

Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Pitch LED Display market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Pixel Pitch, the Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented into

P2.1-P2.5 mm

P1.7-P2.0 mm

P1.3-P1.69 mm

P1.0-P1.29 mm

Below P1mm

Segment by Application, the Small Pitch LED Display market is segmented into

Commercial – Retail Store

Corporate Office / Meeting room

TV/Media industry – Studio etc

Exhibition / Trade show / Event

Public – Transportation industry

Government / Police

Military

Control Room

Public – Museum

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Small Pitch LED Display market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Small Pitch LED Display product introduction, recent developments, Small Pitch LED Display sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Leyard

Unilumin

Liantronics

Absen

Qiangli

SANSI

AOTO Electronics

Barco

Vtron

Elec-Tech International (Retop)

Triolion

Kingsun Optoelectronic (Coleder)

Chip Optech

SiliconCore

Christie

Samsung

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Pitch LED Display Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Pixel Pitch

1.2.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Growth Rate by Pixel Pitch

1.2.2 P2.1-P2.5 mm

1.2.3 P1.7-P2.0 mm

1.2.4 P1.3-P1.69 mm

1.2.5 P1.0-P1.29 mm

1.2.6 Below P1mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial – Retail Store

1.3.3 Corporate Office / Meeting room

1.3.4 TV/Media industry – Studio etc

1.3.5 Exhibition / Trade show / Event

1.3.6 Public – Transportation industry

1.3.7 Government / Police

1.3.8 Military

1.3.9 Control Room

1.3.10 Public – Museum

1.3.11 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Small Pitch LED Display Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Small Pitch LED Display Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Small Pitch LED Display Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

