Decanter Centrifuge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decanter Centrifuge in global, including the following market information:
- Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
- Global top five Decanter Centrifuge companies in 2020 (%)
The global Decanter Centrifuge market was valued at 1296.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1580.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Decanter Centrifuge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Two-Phase Decanter Centrifuge
- Three-Phase Decanter Centrifuge
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Water and Sewage Treatment
- Food and Beverages Processing
- Industrial Waste and Mineral Oil Processing
- Chemical Industrial
- Oil, Gas and Drilling
- Biotech and Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Decanter Centrifuge revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Decanter Centrifuge revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Decanter Centrifuge sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Decanter Centrifuge sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alfa Laval (Ashbrook Simon-Hartley)
- GEA (Westfalia?Niro)
- ANDRITZ Group
- Flottweg SE
- Pieralisi
- Tomoe Engineering
- IHI Centrifuge
- FLSmidth
- Hiller GmbH
- Vitone Eco
- Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
- Polat Makina
- HAUS Centrifuge Technologies
- Centrisys
- Sanborn Technologies
- SIEBTECHNIK TEMA
- Thomas Broadbent & Sons
- Noxon
- Tsukishima Kikai
- Amenduni
- Gennaretti (Getech S.r.l.)
- SCI (Shanghai Centrifuge Institute)
- Nanjing Zhongchuan
- Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery
- Haishen Machinery & Electric
- Hebei GN Solids Control
- Chongqing Jiangbei Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decanter Centrifuge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decanter Centrifuge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Decanter Centrifuge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decanter Centrifuge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decanter Centrifuge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decanter Centrifuge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decanter Centrifuge Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decanter Centrifuge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decanter Centrifuge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanter Centrifuge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decanter Centrifuge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanter Centrifuge Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
