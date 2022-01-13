Decanter Centrifuge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decanter Centrifuge in global, including the following market information:

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Decanter Centrifuge companies in 2020 (%)

The global Decanter Centrifuge market was valued at 1296.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1580.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Decanter Centrifuge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Two-Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Three-Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Water and Sewage Treatment

Food and Beverages Processing

Industrial Waste and Mineral Oil Processing

Chemical Industrial

Oil, Gas and Drilling

Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decanter Centrifuge revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decanter Centrifuge revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Decanter Centrifuge sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Decanter Centrifuge sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval (Ashbrook Simon-Hartley)

GEA (Westfalia?Niro)

ANDRITZ Group

Flottweg SE

Pieralisi

Tomoe Engineering

IHI Centrifuge

FLSmidth

Hiller GmbH

Vitone Eco

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Polat Makina

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies

Centrisys

Sanborn Technologies

SIEBTECHNIK TEMA

Thomas Broadbent & Sons

Noxon

Tsukishima Kikai

Amenduni

Gennaretti (Getech S.r.l.)

SCI (Shanghai Centrifuge Institute)

Nanjing Zhongchuan

Wuxi Zhongda Centrifugal Machinery

Haishen Machinery & Electric

Hebei GN Solids Control

Chongqing Jiangbei Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decanter Centrifuge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decanter Centrifuge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Decanter Centrifuge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decanter Centrifuge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decanter Centrifuge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decanter Centrifuge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decanter Centrifuge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decanter Centrifuge Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decanter Centrifuge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decanter Centrifuge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanter Centrifuge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decanter Centrifuge Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decanter Centrifuge Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

