Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Semiconductor in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Semiconductor market was valued at 32340 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 37300 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Semiconductor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Processor

Analog IC

Discrete Power

Sensor

Memory

China Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Semiconductor Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Semiconductor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

Toshiba

Analog Devices

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Semiconductor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Semiconductor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Semiconductor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Semiconductor Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Semiconductor Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Semiconductor Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Semiconductor Companies

