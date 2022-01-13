Fiberglass Pipes Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)

Global top five Fiberglass Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Pipes market was valued at 3249.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4281.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GRP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Pipes include Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Balaji Fiber Reinforced, Chemical Process Piping, Future Pipe Industries, Graphite India Limited, HOBAS, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GRP

GRE

Others

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Others

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Balaji Fiber Reinforced

Chemical Process Piping

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

HOBAS

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group

National Oilwell Varco

Saudi Arabian Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

