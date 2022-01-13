Smartphone Security Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smartphone Security in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Smartphone Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smartphone Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Virus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smartphone Security include Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, AegisLab, Apple, Avast, Bitdefender, BullGuard and CA Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smartphone Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smartphone Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smartphone Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anti-Virus
- Anti-theft
- Data Encryption
- Others
Global Smartphone Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smartphone Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individuals
- Business
- Others
Global Smartphone Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smartphone Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smartphone Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smartphone Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kaspersky Lab
- McAfee
- Symantec
- AegisLab
- Apple
- Avast
- Bitdefender
- BullGuard
- CA Technologies
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- F-Secure
- Juniper Networks
- Quick Heal
- Sophos
- Trend Micro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smartphone Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smartphone Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smartphone Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smartphone Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smartphone Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smartphone Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smartphone Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smartphone Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smartphone Security Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Security Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smartphone Security Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Security Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
