Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market was valued at 35240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consumer IoT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms include PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle and Amazon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Consumer IoT
- Business IoT
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Automation
- Wearable Technology
- Smart City
- Industrial Automation
- Connected Transportation
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PTC (ThingWorx)
- Cisco (Jasper)
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Intel
- SAP
- Oracle
- Amazon
- Telit
- General Electric
- Gemalto
- Zebra Technologies
- ATandT
- Xively (LogMeIn)
- Aeris
- Exosite
- Particle
- Ayla Networks
- relayr
- Bosch Software Innovations
- Teezle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Players in Global Market
