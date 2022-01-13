Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms in Global, including the following market information:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-internet-of-things-platforms-2022-2028-418

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market was valued at 35240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consumer IoT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms include PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle and Amazon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

ATandT

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-internet-of-things-platforms-2022-2028-418

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/