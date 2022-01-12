Ocean Freight Market SWOT Analysis By 2028 Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players – A.P. Moller, Maersk, Kvaver LTD., Deutsche Post AG, KUEHNE + NAGEL, DB Schenker,  Nippon Express

The “Global Ocean freight Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ocean freight market with detailed market segmentation by offering, carrier type, freight type, industry vertical, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ocean freight market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The latest research report on the “Ocean Freight Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of theOcean Freight market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in theOcean Freight market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on theOcean Freight Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. TheOcean Freight market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Major Players in the market are:

P. Moller

Maersk

Global Shipping Services, LLC

Kvaver LTD.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

KUEHNE + NAGEL

DB Schenker

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Nippon Express

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on offering, the global ocean freight market market is segmented into solution, and service.

On the basis of carrier type, the market is segmented into containers, bulk carriers, tankers, and others.

On the basis of freight type, the market is segmented into less than container load LCL, full container load, FCL, and others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, government, and others.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of theOcean Freight Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed.Ocean Freight Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leadingOcean Freight Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OCEAN FREIGHT MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

