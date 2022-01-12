Pro Audio Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Mixers, Processors, Power Amplifiers, Speakers, Headphones, Others)

Pro audio refers to the category of high-quality audio equipment, which includes a sound recording, audio mixing, studio music production, and sound reinforcement systems. Pro audio is used in several fields, such as recording and television systems, movie theatre, and radio broadcast stations. The rise in digitization and high-speed internet connectivity drives market growth. Further, the growth in the investment in designing voice-enabled smart devices is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the pro audio market during the forecast period.

Leading Pro Audio Market Players:

• AKG

• Allen and Heath Limited

• Audio-Tehcnica

• LEWITT GmbH

• 5 .MIPRO Electronics Co., Ltd.,

• Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG

• Shure

• Sony Corporation

• TOA Corporation

• Yamaha Corporation

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in demand for HD and UHD sound quality and growth in Bluetooth devices penetration are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the pro audio market. However, the high initial cost is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the pro audio market. Furthermore, developments in wireless connectivity are anticipated to boost the growth of the pro audio market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pro audio Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pro audio market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pro audio market with detailed market segmentation by product type and application. The global pro audio market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pro audio market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the pro audio market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pro audio market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as mixers, processors, power amplifiers, speakers, headphones, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as commercial installed sound, music production, broadcast, theater, and others.

The segments and sub-section of Pro Audio market are shown below:

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Pro Audio Market

• Pro Audio Market Overview

• Pro Audio Market Competition

• Pro Audio Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Pro Audio Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pro Audio Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

