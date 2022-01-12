Parking Sensors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2028

Parking sensors, which can also be defined as proximity sensors are installed in vehicles for assisting the driver for convenient and safe car parking. Parking sensors helps the driver to ease their parking job by utilize the sound or display to identify collision with the nearby vehicle. These sensors can identify several obstacles other than nearby vehicle such as pedestrians, walls, pillars and fences.

The increasing government initiatives regarding installation of safety systems including parking sensors in several economies worldwide is the major factor bolstering the growth of the parking sensors market. Also, the rapid growth of automotive industry coupled with increasing awareness among people for vehicle safety devices owing to increasing road fatalities and accidents is propelling the parking sensors market growth.

Leading Parking Sensors Market Players:

Analog Devices, Inc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.

INRIX

Nedap

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Parking Dynamics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Parking Sensors market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key Parking Sensors market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The segments and sub-section of Parking Sensors market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Type (Front Parking Sensors and Reverse Parking Sensors); Technology (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Infrared, and Laser); Installation (OEM and Aftermarket); Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light & Medium Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Parking Sensors Market

Parking Sensors Market Overview

Parking Sensors Market Competition

Parking Sensors Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Parking Sensors Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parking Sensors Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

