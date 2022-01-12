Magnetic Contactors Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2028

A magnetic contactor is a device powered by magnetism. This device is utilized to open & close contacts in a motor control circuit. Heater, DC switching, lighting, and transfer are some of the application areas of magnetic contractors. Rising awareness related to electrical safety standards is playing a positive role in boosting the growth of magnetic contractors. In the era of digitalization and industrial automation, demand for procuring safety devices like magnetic contractors will rise.

Leading Magnetic Contactors Market Players:

• 1.ABB Ltd.

• 2.ELIAS GHALI and SONS

• 3.Eaton

• 4.ETI Group

• 5.Joslyn Clark

• 6.Mitsubishi Electric

• 7.Riken Electric Co.

• 8.Schneider Electric SE

• 9.Siemens AG

• 10.Toshiba

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors such as higher safety provided by magnetic contractors makes them ideal for harsh environment or place with minimal space. Also, features such as easy to use and reduction in power consumption makes the magnetic contractors efficient for harsh industrial applications. All these factors collectively are boosting the market growth. Moreover, the development of strong and advanced magnetic contactors to ensure they can withstand in extreme payload situations is projected to create lucrative business opportunities for the growth of magnetic contractors manufacturers and will help in boosting the growth of the magnetic contractors market in a forthcoming period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Magnetic Contactors Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the magnetic controllers market with detailed market segmentation – product type, voltage, industry, and geography. The global magnetic controllers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading magnetic controllers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product type, the magnetic controllers market is segmented into magnetic starter, star-delta starter, and mercury-wetted contractor.

On the basis of voltage, the magnetic controllers market is segmented into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage.

On the basis of voltage, the magnetic controllers market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, printing and packaging, automotive, others.

The segments and sub-section of Magnetic Contactors market are shown below:

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Magnetic Contactors Market

• Magnetic Contactors Market Overview

• Magnetic Contactors Market Competition

• Magnetic Contactors Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Magnetic Contactors Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnetic Contactors Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

