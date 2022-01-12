North America Hypodermic Needles Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028 | EXELINT International, Co., Terumo Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Catalent Inc

Business Market Insights Presents “Global North America Hypodermic Needles Market” offers Current and revolutionary Market scenario, product segmentation, and competitive positioning for North America Hypodermic Needles Market globally for its business expansion strategies.

The safety needles market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high prevalence of blood-borne disease, active government participation to implement stringent regulations, increase in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines and untapped potential in the emerging economies. Nevertheless, high cost of safety needles and alternative drug delivery options are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the hypodermic needles market in North America are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are EXELINT International, Co., Terumo Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Catalent Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Vita Needle Company, Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., Vygon, Barber of Sheffield, RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., and AIR-TITE PRODUCTS CO., INC.

By Type

Safety Needles Retractable Needles Non-retractable Needles

Non-safety Needles

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Health Care

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

The North America hypodermic needles market is expected to reach US$ 2,427.9 million by 2028 from US$ 1,424.0 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021–2028. As per the CDC, direct costs for testing and treatment can range from US$ 500 to US$ 3,000 per injury. Safety needles are designed to deliver drugs by maintaining safety features for avoiding needlestick injuries. Safety-engineered devices protect healthcare workers from avoidable needlestick injury and risk of infection with Hepatitis or even HIV. Introducing safety devices is essential to remove unnecessary risks from the healthcare professional’s working environment. The demand for safety hypodermic needles is likely to increase with the rising popularity of safety syringes and needles supported by the Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act that reduces unnecessary costs and needlestick injuries. The enforcement of such legislation will stimulate demand for North America hypodermic needles market in the coming years.

