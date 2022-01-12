North America Anal Irrigation Systems Market Growth, Demand, And Value Is Increasing In The Upcoming Years | Top Vendors BD, ConvaTec Group Plc, Consure Medical Inc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG

An anal irrigation system is a medical device that is used for the treatment of fecal incontinence. It facilitates the alteration of stool that may be semi-solid or watery and causes containment. Patients with inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer require artificial anal irrigation, as they experience fecal discharge problems.

The North America Anal Irrigation Systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,17,934.46 thousand by 2027 from US$ 1,00,382.07 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to rising incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases, growth in geriatric population, and developments in minimally invasive procedures. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies will help in boosting the growth of the market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by high cost of anal irrigation system during the forecast period.

Leading North America Anal Irrigation Systems Market Players: BD, ConvaTec Group Plc, Consure Medical Inc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dentsply Sirona, Renew Medical Inc

Key Market Segments

Based on product, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into mini devices, cone devices, bed systems, and balloon catheter devices. The balloon catheter devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on patient, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into children and adults. The adults segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

