North America Nurse Call Systems Market to Thrive with an Impressive CAGR by 2027 | Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Austco Healthcare

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years for North America Nurse Call Systems Market.

Nurse call systems are designed to alert the nurses in case of medical emergency or in need of care. These systems are designed as a single method of communication between nurses and patients wherein, the patient pushes a button that triggers a call light and generates a tone at the nurse’s desk. These systems are even used to track a patient especially in assisted living or old age centers or is used to give an indication of an event probable in case of ambulatory services. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. In the current market wireless technologies is rapidly growing trend in the market.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Ascom Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Austco Healthcare

Intercall Systems

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Rauland

The North America nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,329.12million in 2027 from US$ 543.39million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing number of assisted living centers for elderly and the higher incidences of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the exorbitant installation cost of nurse call systems.

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

Explanations:

Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the North America Nurse Call Systems market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Reasons to buy the report

To understand the North America nurse call systems market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for nurse call systems market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America nurse call systems market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form nurse call systems market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in North America region

