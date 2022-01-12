Accountable Care Solutions Market Prospects and Growth Assessment

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Accountable care solutions help in gathering electronic health record (EHR) data and permitting healthcare providers to use their present systems and workflows. Many organizations have made numerous investments in the software to help and make it easy for experts to incorporate accountable care solutions software. The accountable care solutions have broader goal such as to coordinate care across the entire care continuum, from physicians to hospitals and to other clinicians.

Implementation of government initiatives as well as rise of incentives to shift the risk from healthcare payers to providers and growing number of accountable care organizations have led to the growth of accountable care solutions market. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine is likely to provide opportunities for global accountable care solutions market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Accountable Care Solutions Market companies

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Allscripts

3. McKesson Corporation

4. Optum, Inc

5. Aetna Inc

6. IBM Corporation

7. Epic Systems Corporation

8. NXGN Management, LLC

9. COTIVITI, INC

10. ZeOmega

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Accountable Care Solutions Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Accountable Care Solutions Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Accountable Care Solutions Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The accountable care solutions market is segmented based on products & services as, healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and services. On the basis of delivery mode, accountable care solutions market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode and web & cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers and healthcare providers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Accountable Care Solutions Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Accountable Care Solutions Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Accountable Care Solutions Market – By Products & Services

1.3.2 Accountable Care Solutions Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Accountable Care Solutions Market – By End User

1.3.4 Accountable Care Solutions Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ACCOUNTABLE CARE SOLUTIONS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ACCOUNTABLE CARE SOLUTIONS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

