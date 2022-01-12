Patient Portal Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions. Additionally, the growth of global patient portals market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data and health IT tools, increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by governments, and growing number of hospitals. However, the lack of awareness about software in emerging nations and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the market growth.

According to our latest study on “Patient Portal Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Delivery Mode, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global patient portal market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.

Cerner Corporation Allscripts Healthcare, LLC McKESSON CORPORATION Optum, Inc. athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital) Epic Systems Corporation Greenway Health, LLC CureMD Healthcare General Electric Company NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Based on product, the global patient portal market is bifurcated into standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portals segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for integrated patient portals segment is attributed to the fact that these portals offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems. Most integrated portals are provided by the same vendor as an electronic health records (EHRs) system. Moreover, these solutions allow a user to complete multiple business functions from the same interface. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Patient Portal Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Patient Portal Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

