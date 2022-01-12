NewsWorld

Europe Current Sampling Resistance Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future :Cyntec Co., Ltd., KOA Speer Electronics, Inc.

The Europe current sampling resistance market is expected to grow from US$ 542.58 million in 2021 to US$ 750.78 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe is a prominent market for the electronics and semiconductor industry. Europe launched an electronics policy in May 2013, to maintain Europe at the forefront of micro and nanoelectronics design and manufacturing while delivering economic benefits. The strategy will promote US$ 119 in industry investments and the creation of 250,000 jobs in Europe. The objective is to reverse Europe’s falling share of micro and nanoelectronics supply and reach a level of production in the EU that is more in line with the size of its economy in 10 years.

Europe Current Sampling Resistance Market – Company Profiles

  1. Cyntec Co., Ltd.
  2. KOA Speer Electronics, Inc.
  3. Panasonic Corporation
  4. ROHM CO., LTD.
  5. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co, Ltd.
  6. Susumu Co., Ltd
  7. TT Electronics
  8. Viking Tech Corporation
  9. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Europe Current Sampling Resistance Market Segmentation

Europe Current Sampling Resistance Market – By Type

  • Thick Film
  • Thin Film
  • Metal Plate

Europe Current Sampling Resistance Market – By Application

  • Consumer Devices
  • Industrial
  • Telecommunication
  • Automotive
  • Other Applications

