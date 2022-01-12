Asia Pacific Probe Card Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2028 With Top Companies Like FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor, Inc.

The probe card market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,478.20 million in 2021 to US$ 2,401.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Asia Pacific comprises the largest and most dynamic economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Taiwan, China, and Japan are the leading semiconductor manufacturing countries in Asia Pacific. The rising disposable income in developing countries such as India and China, is leading to a large client base for high-tech consumer electronics such as smart wearables, smartphones, and electric vehicles. This factor is expected to drive the probe card market in the region.
APAC Probe Card Market -Company Profiles
- FEINMETALL GmbH
- FormFactor, Inc.
- Fujitsu
- Japan Electronic Materials Corporation
- Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.
- Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.
- MPI Corporation
- SV Probe
- Technoprobe S.p.A.
APAC Probe Card Market -By Type
- Advanced Probe Card
- Standard Probe Card
APAC Probe Card Market –By Technology
- MEMS
- Cantilever
- Vertical
APAC Probe Card Market -By Application
- Foundry and Logic
- DRAM
- Flash
- Other Applications
The research on the Asia Pacific Probe Card market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Probe Card market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Probe Card market.
