Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems is used to maintain the expansion of the joints. During arthroscopy, the damaged joint must be dilated for close examination, increasing the surgical space and reducing bleeding during surgery. For the purpose of expansion, fluid under continuous pressure is introduced into the joint through the cannula system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pump Mangement Disposables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems include Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Stryker, ConMed, DePuy, Karl Storz, Zimmer Biomet and Richard Wolf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pump Mangement Disposables
- Gravity Mangement Disposables
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Medical Center
- Others
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Smith & Nephew
- Arthrex
- Stryker
- ConMed
- DePuy
- Karl Storz
- Zimmer Biomet
- Richard Wolf
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Product Type
