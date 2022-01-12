Toffee Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Toffee is a western-style candy and a general term for a type of sugar. It is made by boiling the molasses brown sugar to a very thick consistency and then stirring the substance by hand or machine until the candy pieces become shiny and remain in a solid shape. Toffee is usually made from condensed milk, cocoa liquor, butter, glucose syrup, vanillin and hazelnuts. It has a sweet taste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toffee in global, including the following market information:

Global Toffee Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toffee Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Toffee companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toffee market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Salty Water Toffee Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toffee include Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Mondelez International, Yakefood, August Storck KG, Hsu Fu Chi International, KDV Group, Walkers, Thai Ao Chi and Half Moon Bay Taffy and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toffee manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toffee Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toffee Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Salty Water Toffee

Milk Toffee

Peanut Toffee

Others

Global Toffee Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toffee Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Global Toffee Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Toffee Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toffee revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toffee revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toffee sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Toffee sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

Mondelez International

Yakefood

August Storck KG

Hsu Fu Chi International

KDV Group

Walkers

Thai Ao Chi

Half Moon Bay Taffy

Purple Mountain Taffy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toffee Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toffee Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toffee Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toffee Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toffee Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toffee Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toffee Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toffee Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toffee Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toffee Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toffee Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toffee Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toffee Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toffee Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toffee Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toffee Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Toffee Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Salty Water Toffee

4.1.3 Milk Toffee

4.1.4 Peanut Toffee

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Toffee Revenue & Forecasts

