Chocolate Biscuit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chocolate biscuit is a kind of dessert, mainly made of chocolate, flour, butter and other materials. It tastes excellent. Chocolate biscuits are stored at room temperature and can be refrigerated in summer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chocolate Biscuit in global, including the following market information:
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chocolate Biscuit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chocolate Biscuit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Processing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chocolate Biscuit include Pladis Global, Nestle, Mondelez International, Danish Speciality Foods Aps, Mayora, TATAWA, BALOCCO, Ishiya and Ezaki Glico and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chocolate Biscuit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- By Processing
- Chocolate Cookies
- Chocolate Wafer
- Chocolate Sandwich Biscuit
- By Material
- Dark Chocolate Biscuit
- White Chocolate Biscuit
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sale
- Offline Sale
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chocolate Biscuit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chocolate Biscuit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chocolate Biscuit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Chocolate Biscuit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pladis Global
- Nestle
- Mondelez International
- Danish Speciality Foods Aps
- Mayora
- TATAWA
- BALOCCO
- Ishiya
- Ezaki Glico
- August Storck KG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chocolate Biscuit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chocolate Biscuit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chocolate Biscuit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chocolate Biscuit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chocolate Biscuit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chocolate Biscuit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chocolate Biscuit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chocolate Biscuit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chocolate Biscuit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chocolate Biscuit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chocolate Biscuit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chocolate Biscuit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chocolate Biscuit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chocolate Biscuit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chocolate Biscuit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
