Matcha Chocolate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Matcha Chocolate is a delicious chocolate. Matcha nama chocolate is made by tumble it in a container filled with matcha before the chocolate has just been dried. Matcha cooked chocolate is made by making the matcha into the chocolate ingredients while making the chocolate. The whole chocolate is green.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Matcha Chocolate in global, including the following market information:

Global Matcha Chocolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Matcha Chocolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Matcha Chocolate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Matcha Chocolate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Matcha Chocolate include Lindt & Sprungli, Guylian, Meiji, Mars, Galler, ROYCE and Y?ld?z Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Matcha Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Matcha Chocolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • By Material
  • Matcha Dark Chocolate
  • Matcha White Chocolate
  • By Processing
  • Matcha Nama Chocolate
  • Matcha Cooked Chocolate

Global Matcha Chocolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Online Sale
  • Offline Sale

Global Matcha Chocolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Matcha Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Matcha Chocolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Matcha Chocolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Matcha Chocolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Matcha Chocolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Lindt & Sprungli
  • Guylian
  • Meiji
  • Mars
  • Galler
  • ROYCE
  • Y?ld?z Holding

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Matcha Chocolate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Matcha Chocolate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Matcha Chocolate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Matcha Chocolate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Matcha Chocolate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Matcha Chocolate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Matcha Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Matcha Chocolate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Matcha Chocolate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Matcha Chocolate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Matcha Chocolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Matcha Chocolate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Matcha Chocolate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matcha Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Matcha Chocolate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matcha Chocolate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Matcha Chocolate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

