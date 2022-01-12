News

Fresh Mozzarella Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fresh Mozzarella is a soft, moist, milky white Mozzarella that has just been made and can be eaten at room temperature. Fresh mozzarella cheese balls are sold in brine, whey or aqueous solutions to help them retain moisture and shape.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Mozzarella in global, including the following market information:

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fresh Mozzarella companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Mozzarella market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cheese Ball Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fresh Mozzarella include BelGioioso Cheese, Galbani, Granarolo, Saputo, EMMI and Lactalis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fresh Mozzarella manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cheese Ball
  • Cheese Block
  • Cheese Strip

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Fresh Mozzarella revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fresh Mozzarella revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Fresh Mozzarella sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Fresh Mozzarella sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BelGioioso Cheese
  • Galbani
  • Granarolo
  • Saputo
  • EMMI
  • Lactalis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fresh Mozzarella Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fresh Mozzarella Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fresh Mozzarella Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fresh Mozzarella Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fresh Mozzarella Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fresh Mozzarella Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fresh Mozzarella Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fresh Mozzarella Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fresh Mozzarella Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Mozzarella Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fresh Mozzarella Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Mozzarella Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fresh Mozzarella Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Mozzarella Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fresh Mozzarella Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

Global and China Fresh Mozzarella Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

