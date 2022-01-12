Eye Shadow Powder Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Eye Shadow Powder is a type of eye shadow. Eye shadow is a kind of make-up. Eye shadows are powder, stick, paste, emulsion and pencil. The primary role of eye shadow is to give the eye a three-dimensional, color tension.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eye Shadow Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Eye Shadow Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eye Shadow Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EarthTone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eye Shadow Powder include Maybelline, NYX, E.L.F, Revlon, Urban Decay, Too Faced, Nars, Vincent Longo and M.A.C, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eye Shadow Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EarthTone

Warm Color

Cold Color

Others

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Use

Stage Makeup

Others

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eye Shadow Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eye Shadow Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eye Shadow Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Eye Shadow Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maybelline

NYX

E.L.F

Revlon

Urban Decay

Too Faced

Nars

Vincent Longo

M.A.C

Bobbi Brown

Chanel

Forever 21

Guerlain

L.A.Girl

Givenchy

The Saem

Better Way (Thailand) Co Ltd

Guerlain

Estee Lauder

Mentholatum

Shiseido

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eye Shadow Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eye Shadow Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eye Shadow Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eye Shadow Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eye Shadow Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eye Shadow Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eye Shadow Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eye Shadow Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eye Shadow Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eye Shadow Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eye Shadow Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eye Shadow Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eye Shadow Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eye Shadow Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eye Shadow Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

