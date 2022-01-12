Liquid Highlighter Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Liquid Highlighter is a type of high-gloss product. The effect of highlights is to increase the brightness of the high-gloss area of the face, making the makeup more radiant, bidding farewell to dullness, and being able to form a visual contrast with light and shadow, thereby increasing the three-dimensional sense of the five senses. The highlights are mainly concentrated in the middle of the face, above the laughing muscles, the T-zone (forehead, nose bridge, jaw), and the nasolabial fold can also be putted some highlights.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Highlighter in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Highlighter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Highlighter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liter)

Global top five Liquid Highlighter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Highlighter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pearl Color Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Highlighter include ARMANI, Nars, Benefit, Algenist, COVER FX, Becca, Addiction, ETUDE HOUSE and Estee Lauder, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Highlighter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Highlighter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Liquid Highlighter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pearl Color

Metallic Color

Others

Global Liquid Highlighter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Liquid Highlighter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Use

Stage Makeup

Others

Global Liquid Highlighter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)

Global Liquid Highlighter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Highlighter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Highlighter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Highlighter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liter)

Key companies Liquid Highlighter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ARMANI

Nars

Benefit

Algenist

COVER FX

Becca

Addiction

ETUDE HOUSE

Estee Lauder

Make Up Forever

Yatsen

