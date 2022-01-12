Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Online Secondhand Trading Platform is a type of online trading platform. The online trading platform refers to the exchange of information through the information network and the construction of a multi-channel electronic integrated service trading platform. The main functional requirements of the online trading platform include: rights management, commodity display, commodity trading, commodity search and commodity discussion and evaluation. The modules have different functional requirements in online trading.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Secondhand Trading Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Secondhand Trading Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Secondhand Trading Platform include Poshmark, Alibaba Group Holding, Ebay, Letgo, OfferUp, Chairish, Vinted, Bookoo and Carousell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Secondhand Trading Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PC

Smartphone

Others

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Secondhand Trading Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Secondhand Trading Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Poshmark

Alibaba Group Holding

Ebay

Letgo

OfferUp

Chairish

Vinted

Bookoo

Carousell

5Miles

Wish Local

Shpock

Zaarly

Recycler

VarageSale

Dealo

Decluttr

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Secondhand Trading Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Secondhand Trading Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Secondhand Trading Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Secondhand Trading Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Secondhand Trading Platform Players in Global Market

