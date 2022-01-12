Comic Magazine Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide
Comic Magazine is a magazine with comics as its main content. Comics, an art form, is a simple and exaggerated way to depict pictures of life or current events. Generally, the methods of deformation, metaphor, symbol, suggestion, and innuendo are used to form a humorous picture or group of pictures to achieve the effect of satire or singing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Comic Magazine in global, including the following market information:
Global Comic Magazine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Comic Magazine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Comic Magazine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Comic Magazine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weekly Magazine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Comic Magazine include Hitotsubashi Group, Hakuyosha, Kodansha, Shueisha, Akita Publishing, Square Enix, KADOKAWA DWANGO and Les Humano?des Associ?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Comic Magazine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Comic Magazine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Comic Magazine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Weekly Magazine
- Semimonthly Magazine
- Monthly Magazine
- Quarterly Magazine
Global Comic Magazine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Comic Magazine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sales
- Offline Sales
Global Comic Magazine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Comic Magazine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Comic Magazine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Comic Magazine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Comic Magazine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Comic Magazine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitotsubashi Group
- Hakuyosha
- Kodansha
- Shueisha
- Akita Publishing
- Square Enix
- KADOKAWA DWANGO
- Les Humano?des Associ?s
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Comic Magazine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Comic Magazine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Comic Magazine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Comic Magazine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Comic Magazine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Comic Magazine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Comic Magazine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Comic Magazine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Comic Magazine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Comic Magazine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Comic Magazine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Comic Magazine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Comic Magazine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Comic Magazine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Comic Magazine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Comic Magazine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Comic Magazine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Weekly Magazine
