Pesticide Residue Detector Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Pesticide Residue Detector is an instrument for the detection of pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables. The pesticide residue in agricultural products exceeds the standard, which affects the safety of consumers. In severe cases, it may cause illness, abnormal development, and even lead to poisoning death. Countries around the world attach great importance to the problem of pesticide residues, and have set stricter and stricter standards for pesticide residues in various agricultural and sideline products. The equipment used to detect pesticide residues in agricultural products is the Pesticide Residue Detector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pesticide Residue Detector in global, including the following market information:

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-pesticide-residue-detector-2022-2028-241

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pesticide Residue Detector companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pesticide Residue Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pesticide Residue Detector include ITRI, JASMAT, WuMaiTo Biological Technology, ZHENGZHOU NANBEI INSTRUMENT EQUIPMENT, Bjzhiyunda and Zhejiang Fuxia Medical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pesticide Residue Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handheld

Desktop

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Supermarket

Laboratory

Food and Drug Administration

Others

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pesticide Residue Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pesticide Residue Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pesticide Residue Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pesticide Residue Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITRI

JASMAT

WuMaiTo Biological Technology

ZHENGZHOU NANBEI INSTRUMENT EQUIPMENT

Bjzhiyunda

Zhejiang Fuxia Medical Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-pesticide-residue-detector-2022-2028-241

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pesticide Residue Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pesticide Residue Detector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pesticide Residue Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pesticide Residue Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pesticide Residue Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pesticide Residue Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pesticide Residue Detector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pesticide Residue Detector Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Multi-channel Pesticide Residue Detector Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Pesticide Residue Detector Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Multi-channel Pesticide Residue Detector Sales Market Report 2021

Global Pesticide Residue Detector Sales Market Report 2021