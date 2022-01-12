Baby Complementary Food Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Baby Complementary Food refers to some supplemental foods that are given to your baby in addition to breast milk and infant formula. After the baby is born for six months, pure breastfeeding can not meet the needs of the baby’s growth and development. At this time, the parents need to add other foods other than dairy products to the baby. These added foods are called complementary foods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Complementary Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Complementary Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baby Complementary Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Baby Complementary Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Complementary Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Complementary Food Rice Paste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Complementary Food include H. J. Heinz Company, Beingmate, Gerber, Earth?s Best, Yili Group, HIPP, Bellamy?s, Eastwes and DongTai. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Baby Complementary Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Complementary Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Complementary Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Complementary Food Rice Paste

Complementary Food Vegetable Powder

Others

Global Baby Complementary Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Complementary Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Global Baby Complementary Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Complementary Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Complementary Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baby Complementary Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baby Complementary Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Baby Complementary Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H. J. Heinz Company

Beingmate

Gerber

Earth?s Best

Yili Group

HIPP

Bellamy?s

Eastwes

DongTai

