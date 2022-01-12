Upright Exercise Bike Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Upright Bike is a type of exercise bike. Exercise bikes are typical of aerobic exercise equipment that simulates outdoor sports. They are also known as cardio training equipment. Mainly through the body for a long time, the appropriate intensity of exercise to promote cardiovascular exercise, speed up metabolism, enhance heart and lung function, thereby improving the body’s physical fitness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Upright Exercise Bike in global, including the following market information:

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Upright Exercise Bike companies in 2021 (%)

The global Upright Exercise Bike market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resistance Range:22 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Upright Exercise Bike include Cybex, Precor, NordicTrack, ProForm, Royal Fitness, SportsArt, HOIST Fitness, ICON Health & Fitness and Bodycraft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Upright Exercise Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resistance Range:22

Resistance Range:25

Resistance Range:30

Resistance Range:40

Others

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Consumer

Health Clubs/Gyms

Others

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Upright Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Upright Exercise Bike revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Upright Exercise Bike revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Upright Exercise Bike sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Upright Exercise Bike sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cybex

Precor

NordicTrack

ProForm

Royal Fitness

SportsArt

HOIST Fitness

ICON Health & Fitness

Bodycraft

Xiamen Evere Sports Goods

Gamma Industries

