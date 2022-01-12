Triceps Machine Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
Triceps Machine is a fitness equipment for training triceps. The triceps refer to the extensor muscles of the upper arm and the long arm from the scapula. The lateral and medial heads are from the back of the humerus, down. The three heads continued in one squat, ending at the olecranon.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Triceps Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Triceps Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Triceps Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Triceps Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Triceps Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seated Training Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Triceps Machine include Cybex, Precor, SportsArt, HOIST Fitness, Bodycraft, Gamma Industries, Body-solid and Star Trac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Triceps Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Triceps Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Triceps Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seated Training Machine
- Standing Training Machine
Global Triceps Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Triceps Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Consumer
- Health Clubs/Gyms
- Others
Global Triceps Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Triceps Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Triceps Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Triceps Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Triceps Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Triceps Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cybex
- Precor
- SportsArt
- HOIST Fitness
- Bodycraft
- Gamma Industries
- Body-solid
- Star Trac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Triceps Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Triceps Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Triceps Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Triceps Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Triceps Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Triceps Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Triceps Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Triceps Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Triceps Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Triceps Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Triceps Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triceps Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Triceps Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triceps Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Triceps Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triceps Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Triceps Machine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
