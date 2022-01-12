Bicep Curl Machine Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
Bicep Curl Machine is a general term for various biceps trainers. The biceps muscle is located on the anterior side of the upper arm and the whole muscle is fusiform. The biceps muscle has long and short heads belonging to the limb muscles of the three major muscle groups of skeletal muscle, which is the preferred training site for many fitness people.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicep Curl Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bicep Curl Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bicep Curl Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Function Trainer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bicep Curl Machine include Cybex, Precor, SportsArt, HOIST Fitness, Bodycraft, Gamma Industries, Body-solid, Star Trac and UNIQUE GYM EQUIPMENT. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bicep Curl Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Function Trainer
- Comprehensive Trainer
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Consumer
- Health Clubs/Gyms
- Others
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicep Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bicep Curl Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bicep Curl Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bicep Curl Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bicep Curl Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cybex
- Precor
- SportsArt
- HOIST Fitness
- Bodycraft
- Gamma Industries
- Body-solid
- Star Trac
- UNIQUE GYM EQUIPMENT
