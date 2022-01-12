Tone-up Cream Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
Tone-up Cream is a type of skin care product with a tonifying effect that enhances skin moisturization. In addition, it also has a concealer function of the base makeup. Titanium dioxide in Tone-up Cream has the effect of brightening the complexion and whitening the skin. The white color in Tone-up Cream is the reflective effect of titanium dioxide, which reflects the light shining on the face and whitens the skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tone-up Cream in global, including the following market information:
Global Tone-up Cream Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tone-up Cream Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tone-up Cream companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tone-up Cream market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whitening Tone-up Cream Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tone-up Cream include LOREAL, Procter & Gamble, Clio Cosmetics, F&F, Hanhoo Cosmetic, Dr.jart, Etude House, Jala and Carslan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tone-up Cream manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tone-up Cream Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tone-up Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Whitening Tone-up Cream
- Brightening Tone-up Cream
Global Tone-up Cream Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tone-up Cream Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sale
- Offline Sale
Global Tone-up Cream Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tone-up Cream Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tone-up Cream revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tone-up Cream revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tone-up Cream sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tone-up Cream sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LOREAL
- Procter & Gamble
- Clio Cosmetics
- F&F
- Hanhoo Cosmetic
- Dr.jart
- Etude House
- Jala
- Carslan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tone-up Cream Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tone-up Cream Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tone-up Cream Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tone-up Cream Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tone-up Cream Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tone-up Cream Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tone-up Cream Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tone-up Cream Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tone-up Cream Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tone-up Cream Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tone-up Cream Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tone-up Cream Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tone-up Cream Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tone-up Cream Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tone-up Cream Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tone-up Cream Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tone-up Cream Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Whitening Tone-up Cream
