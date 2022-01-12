Metal Cable Glands Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Cable Glands in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Cable Glands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Cable Glands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metal Cable Glands companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Cable Glands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Cable Glands include HUGRO, Electrical Connections Ltd, LAPP GROUP, YUEQING JIXIANG CONNECTOR, Bimed, MISUMI USA, ABB, Canford and Marechal Electric Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Cable Glands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Cable Glands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brass

Stainless Steel

Global Metal Cable Glands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Communication

Machinery

Global Metal Cable Glands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Cable Glands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Cable Glands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Cable Glands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Cable Glands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metal Cable Glands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HUGRO

Electrical Connections Ltd

LAPP GROUP

YUEQING JIXIANG CONNECTOR

Bimed

MISUMI USA

ABB

Canford

Marechal Electric Group

AGRO AG

Piris

SAB Cable

Cablecraft

HUMMEL AG

Moltec International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Cable Glands Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Cable Glands Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Cable Glands Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Cable Glands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Cable Glands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Cable Glands Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Cable Glands Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Cable Glands Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Cable Glands Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Cable Glands Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Cable Glands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Cable Glands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Cable Glands Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cable Glands Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Cable Glands Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cable Glands Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Cable Glands Market Size

