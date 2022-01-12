Rongalit Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Rongalit is a white block or powder, odorless or slightly amaranth odor chemical. Soluble in water, slightly soluble in alcohol. Hydrogen sulfide is liberated in the presence of acid and is stable at pH >3. Stable to alkali. It has strong reducibility and is used as a reducing agent in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rongalit in global, including the following market information:

Global Rongalit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rongalit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rongalit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rongalit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

80% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rongalit include Gtinte, Transpek-Silox, Xin RunDe Chemical, ISKY, Shanghai Huayi Construction and Toronto Research Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rongalit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rongalit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rongalit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

80% Purity

95% Purity

>95% Purity

Global Rongalit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rongalit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing and Dyeing Industry

Synthetic Rubber

Others

Global Rongalit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rongalit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rongalit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rongalit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rongalit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rongalit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gtinte

Transpek-Silox

Xin RunDe Chemical

ISKY

Shanghai Huayi Construction

Toronto Research Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rongalit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rongalit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rongalit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rongalit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rongalit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rongalit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rongalit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rongalit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rongalit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rongalit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rongalit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rongalit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rongalit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rongalit Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rongalit Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rongalit Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rongalit Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 80% Purity

4.1.3 95% Purity

4.1.4 >95% Purity

4.2 By Type – Global Rongalit Revenue & Forecasts

