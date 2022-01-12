4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

4-Amino-2,3-difluorobenzoic acid?CAS?194804-85-8? is a chemical substance with the chemical formula C7H5NO2F2. Its molecular weight is 173.12.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid include Henan Coreychem, Ginte, ChemFun, Shanghai Hanhong Scientific, Fujifilm, Capot, Synthonix and Carbosynth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

95% Purity

>95% Purity

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry

Organic Synthesis Intermediate

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henan Coreychem

Ginte

ChemFun

Shanghai Hanhong Scientific

Fujifilm

Capot

Synthonix

Carbosynth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Amino-2,3-Difluorobenzoic acid Players in Global Market

