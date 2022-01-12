Virtual Data Room Market Shows Growth Potential with Major Companies After COVID-19 Pandemic

The virtual data room market is expected to grow from $1.481.8 million in 2021 to $3.596 billion in 2028. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during 2021-2028.

Information technology has amplified the productivity of many business activities and processes, and improved technology applications are expected to impact existing businesses. Over the past five years, organizations have witnessed the impact of technology on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) with the introduction of virtual data rooms (VDRs). M&A activities are not exquisitely held to increase the size of an organization or accelerate its growth. The core ideas of these activities are overproduction, product or market expansion, geographic expansion, R&D capacity acquisition and industry convergence. Nevertheless, improved shareholder value is the primary driver of these deals.

Based on deployment-based market insights

deployment type, the global virtual data room market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. In the past few years, businesses around the world have undergone a paradigm shift from traditional on-premises deployments to cloud-based deployments, primarily due to the many benefits that cloud platforms offer. The advanced capabilities and evolving architectures of current cloud platforms are driving the adoption of cloud-based virtual dataroom solutions worldwide.

Market Insights Based on Organization Size

In terms of organizational size, the virtual data room market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In 2020, the enterprise segment held a larger share of the global virtual data room market and is expected to continue to maintain that dominance over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Players operating in the virtual data room market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their position in the market. Some developments from key players include:

• In 2021, Brainloop AG initiated a major investment in the company’s proprietary product roadmap and its latest BSI C5 certification of its security infrastructure. Brainloop aims to provide superior product experiences to its customers while enhancing the development of IX MeetingSuite by investing in its existing BDRS flagship platform.

• 2021 Datasite won a pair of silver medals at the 2021 Stevie Award for Great Employers and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards. Datasite also won Gold Best in Biz 2021 Award, Singapore Business Review’s Fintech – M&A Category Technology Excellence Award, and BIG Innovation Award.

The Global Virtual Data Room Market is segmented into:

By component

• Software

• By service

deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

By organization size

• SMEs

• large enterprises

By Business Function

• Mergers & Acquisitions

• Finance

• Marketing & Sales

• Compliance & Legal

• People Management

• Other By

End User

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Healthcare

• Energy & Power

• Retail

• Other

Geographic

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of MEA

• South America (SAM)

o Brazil

o Argentina

o the rest of the SAM

