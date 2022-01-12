Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects

Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate?CAS?6933-47-7?, which also calls 4-Amino-2-methyl-benzoic acid methyl ester, is a chemical substance with the chemical formula C9H11NO2. Its molecular weight is 165,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate include Ginte, Accela, Bellen, Synthonix, Capot and Shi Jia Zhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

>98% Purity

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry

Organic Synthesis Intermediate

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ginte

Accela

Bellen

Synthonix

Capot

Shi Jia Zhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl 4-Amino-2-Methylbenzoate Players in Global Market

