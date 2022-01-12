2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride? CAS? 344-65-0?is a chemical substance with the chemical formula C7H3BrClF3. Its molecular weight is 259. Its boiling point is 179-180 °C, density is 1.759, and flash point is 198 ° C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

97% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride include Ginte, Accela, Synthonix, Capot and Toronto Research Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

97% Purity

>97% Purity

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry

Material Industry

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ginte

Accela

Synthonix

Capot

Toronto Research Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Bromo-6-Chlorobenzotrifluoride Players in Global Market

