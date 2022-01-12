Europe Security Information and Event Management Market Rising Demand, Future Opportunities and Overview with Key Players AlienVault, DFLABS SPA, Fireeye, Inc., HPE, IBM Corporation

According to a new market research report “Europe Security Information and Event Management Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, Security Information and Event Management market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,023.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,809.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Rising spending on cybersecurity solutions by large and medium enterprises is fueling the Europe Security Information and Event Management market. The advancement in IT technologies has witnessed unprecedented adoption across the industry verticals. Moreover, the growing popularity of IoT solutions and connected devices has further boosted the penetration of IT solution across major industrial and service sectors. As a result, the significant presence of IT systems and solutions coupled with large exposure to various devices results in the effective and efficient management of cybersecurity posture of the organization, thereby driving the Security Information and Event Management market in Europe.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00004311

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

AlienVault

DFLABS SPA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SolarWinds Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for “Europe Security Information and Event Management solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on “Europe Security Information and Event Management solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for “Europe Security Information and Event Management Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of “Europe Security Information and Event Management market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for “Europe Security Information and Event Management Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Order a Copy of this Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00004311

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/