Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market Size and Growing CAGR At 21.1% By Forecast year 2028 | Top Companies Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Medical, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Kinova Inc

The rehabilitation robots market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 185.69 million in 2021 to US$ 708.87 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Rehabilitation Robots market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Medical

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

Kinova Inc

Rewalk Robotics Ltd

Rex Bionics Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

Wearable exoskeletons are emerging as revolutionary devices for gait rehabilitation due to the active participation of a user, which promotes physical activity and the possibility of being used as an assistive device in the community. There has been a rapid increase in the number of studies on wearable exoskeletons in since past 10 years, following the general tendency now toward rehabilitation robots. A few of these devices already have FDA approval and/or CE mark, and are commercially available, whereas many devices are still under development. The use of ADM also helps skip skin grafting procedure and harvest tissues from one’s own body, which acts as an advantage for the patients and healthcare providers.

Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation

Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market – By Type

Exoskeleton Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Assistive Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market – By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

The research on the Europe Rehabilitation Robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Rehabilitation Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

