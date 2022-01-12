Europe Smart Mining Market Will Be Rapidly Competitive during Pandemic Period by Top Companies in 2027 by ABB Ltd., Alastri, Caterpillar Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Intellisense.io , MineSense

The Europe smart mining market is expected to grow from US$ 1,961.62 million in 2021 to US$ 4,778.29 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028.

According to The Business Market Insights Europe Smart Mining Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Smart Mining Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Smart Mining Market are:

ABB Ltd.

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc.

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

io

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Escalating adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence is expected to surge the market. Although 77% of mining companies across the region are in the beginning stage of their digital transformation journey, most of the mining companies have already taken significant initiatives to introduce IIoT in operation. The introduction of IIoT helps to attain an increase in production, better and cheaper communication possibilities, real-time maintenance, fast productivity data, better collaboration, and instant resolution of issues. In respect to adoption of advanced technologies, AI and wearables are also getting used to provide real-time data information such as location of workers, fitness, and monitor their health.

The market is witnessing increasing demand for end-to-end holistic solutions, offering a combination of the systems that can effectively authenticate, track & trace and serve end-to-end. Increasing usage of mobile apps for tracking products by scanning the codes is also creating immense growth opportunities in the overall market. Further, companies are also providing end-to-end online solutions in order to monitor intellectual property violations including patent & design violation and trademark or brand infringements.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Europe Smart Mining Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

