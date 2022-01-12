Vacuum Ejectors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Vacuum ejectors remove gases and/or vapours from process operations thereby generating a vacuum in the reactor. The suction flow is compressed to a higher pressure. Vacuum ejectors are used in a variety of applications including electronics, process industry, refining, etc.
Global Vacuum Ejectors main players are SMC Corporation, Festo AG, Schmalz, Chelic, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacuum Ejectors Market
In 2020, the global Vacuum Ejectors market size was US$ 212 million and it is expected to reach US$ 263.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Vacuum Ejectors Scope and Market Size
Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Ejectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented into
- Single Stage Vacuum Ejector
- Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejector
Segment by Application, the Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented into
- Electronics
- Process Industry
- Refining
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Ejectors Market Share Analysis
Vacuum Ejectors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Vacuum Ejectors product introduction, recent developments, Vacuum Ejectors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- SMC Corporation
- Festo AG
- Gardener Denver
- Schmalz
- Graham Corporation
- GEA Group
- K?rting Hannover
- Osaka Vacuum
- Transvac Systems
- Piab
- AB Progetti
- Mazda Limited
- Schutte & Koerting
- Chelic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vacuum Ejectors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single Stage Vacuum Ejector
1.2.3 Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejector
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Process Industry
1.3.4 Refining
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Vacuum Ejectors Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Vacuum Ejectors Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Vacuum Ejectors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Vacuum Ejectors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Vacuum Ejectors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Vacuum Ejectors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Vacuum Ejectors Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Vacuum Ejectors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Vacuum Ejectors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Vacuum Ejectors by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Vacuum Ejectors Manufacturers by Sales
