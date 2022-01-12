Vacuum Ejectors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Vacuum ejectors remove gases and/or vapours from process operations thereby generating a vacuum in the reactor. The suction flow is compressed to a higher pressure. Vacuum ejectors are used in a variety of applications including electronics, process industry, refining, etc.

Global Vacuum Ejectors main players are SMC Corporation, Festo AG, Schmalz, Chelic, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacuum Ejectors Market

In 2020, the global Vacuum Ejectors market size was US$ 212 million and it is expected to reach US$ 263.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Vacuum Ejectors Scope and Market Size

Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Ejectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented into

Single Stage Vacuum Ejector

Multi-Stage Vacuum Ejector

Segment by Application, the Vacuum Ejectors market is segmented into

Electronics

Process Industry

Refining

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Ejectors Market Share Analysis

Vacuum Ejectors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Vacuum Ejectors product introduction, recent developments, Vacuum Ejectors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMC Corporation

Festo AG

Gardener Denver

Schmalz

Graham Corporation

GEA Group

K?rting Hannover

Osaka Vacuum

Transvac Systems

Piab

AB Progetti

Mazda Limited

Schutte & Koerting

Chelic

