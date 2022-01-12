Home Automation and Control Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Automation and Control in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Home Automation and Control Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Home Automation and Control market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Home Automation and Control companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Automation and Control Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Home Automation and Control Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Home Automation System
- Mainstream Home Automation System
- Managed Home Automation System
China Home Automation and Control Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Home Automation and Control Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Lighting
- HVAC
- Entertainment
- Safety and Security
- Others
Global Home Automation and Control Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Home Automation and Control Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Home Automation and Control Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Home Automation and Control Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Schneider Electric
- Vantage Controls
- Crestron Electronics
- iControl Networks
- Control4 Corporation
- Honeywell International
- AMX
- Johnson Controls
- ADT Corporation
- Siemens
- 2GIG Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Automation and Control Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Automation and Control Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Automation and Control Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Automation and Control Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Home Automation and Control Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Automation and Control Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Automation and Control Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Automation and Control Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Automation and Control Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Home Automation and Control Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Automation and Control Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Automation and Control Companies
