Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
The application delivery controller is a key component within enterprise and cloud data centers to improve availability, security and performance of applications. Application delivery controllers (ADCs) provide functions that optimize delivery of enterprise applications across the network. ADCs provide functionality for both user-to-application and application-to-application traffic, and effectively bridge the gap between the application and underlying protocols and traditional packet-based networks. This market evolved from the load-balancing systems that were developed in the latter half of the 1990s to ensure the availability and scalability of websites. Enterprises use ADCs today to improve the availability, scalability, end-user performance, data center resource utilization, security of their applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) market was valued at 3584.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4778.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Enterprises (1000+Users) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) include A10 Networks Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Array Networks, Inc, Barracuda Networks Inc, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc and Fortinet Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises (1000+Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises (1-499Users)
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Telecom & IT
- E-Commerce
- Others
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A10 Networks Inc
- Citrix Systems Inc
- F5 Networks Inc
- Array Networks, Inc
- Barracuda Networks Inc
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Dell Inc
- Fortinet Inc
- Kemp Technologies
- Radware
- Total Uptime
- NFWare
- Snapt
- Cloudflare
- Riverbed
- Evanssion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Players in Global Market
3.6.1
