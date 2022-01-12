Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

The application delivery controller is a key component within enterprise and cloud data centers to improve availability, security and performance of applications. Application delivery controllers (ADCs) provide functions that optimize delivery of enterprise applications across the network. ADCs provide functionality for both user-to-application and application-to-application traffic, and effectively bridge the gap between the application and underlying protocols and traditional packet-based networks. This market evolved from the load-balancing systems that were developed in the latter half of the 1990s to ensure the availability and scalability of websites. Enterprises use ADCs today to improve the availability, scalability, end-user performance, data center resource utilization, security of their applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6710857/global-application-delivery-controllers-2022-2028-100

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) market was valued at 3584.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4778.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Large Enterprises (1000+Users) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) include A10 Networks Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Array Networks, Inc, Barracuda Networks Inc, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc and Fortinet Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises (1000+Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises (1-499Users)

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

E-Commerce

Others

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A10 Networks Inc

Citrix Systems Inc

F5 Networks Inc

Array Networks, Inc

Barracuda Networks Inc

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Inc

Fortinet Inc

Kemp Technologies

Radware

Total Uptime

NFWare

Snapt

Cloudflare

Riverbed

Evanssion

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-application-delivery-controllers-2022-2028-100-6710857

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Players in Global Market

3.6.1

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Covid-19 Impact on Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026