Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

CRM lead management applications facilitate a business?s inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline. Lead management integrates business process and technology to close the loop between marketing and direct or indirect sales channels, and to drive higher-value opportunities through improved demand creation, execution and opportunity management. This critical connectivity facilitates business profitability through the acquisition of new customers and retention or upselling of existing customers. Lead management capabilities are provided by many marketing automation applications, but can also be acquired as part of a CRM suite. CRM lead management is the process of capturing leads, tracking their activities and behavior, qualifying them, giving them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management include HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, Marketo, Microsoft, Oracle, Sugar CRM, Sage and Salesfusion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

E-Commerce

Others

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HubSpot

Salesforce

Zoho

Marketo

Microsoft

Oracle

Sugar CRM

Sage

Salesfusion

SAP

CRMNEXT

InsideView

IBM

Conversica

Mautic

Velocify

Infor

LeadAssign

YetiForce

Aritic

Striker Soft Solutions

MMIT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Customer Relationship Management

