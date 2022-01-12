News

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth

CRM lead management applications facilitate a business?s inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline. Lead management integrates business process and technology to close the loop between marketing and direct or indirect sales channels, and to drive higher-value opportunities through improved demand creation, execution and opportunity management. This critical connectivity facilitates business profitability through the acquisition of new customers and retention or upselling of existing customers. Lead management capabilities are provided by many marketing automation applications, but can also be acquired as part of a CRM suite. CRM lead management is the process of capturing leads, tracking their activities and behavior, qualifying them, giving them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management include HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, Marketo, Microsoft, Oracle, Sugar CRM, Sage and Salesfusion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premises

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Manufacturing
  • Telecom & IT
  • E-Commerce
  • Others

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • HubSpot
  • Salesforce
  • Zoho
  • Marketo
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Sugar CRM
  • Sage
  • Salesfusion
  • SAP
  • CRMNEXT
  • InsideView
  • IBM
  • Conversica
  • Mautic
  • Velocify
  • Infor
  • LeadAssign
  • YetiForce
  • Aritic
  • Striker Soft Solutions
  • MMIT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Lead Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
