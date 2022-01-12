Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth
A modern analytics and BI platform supports IT-enabled analytic content development. It is defined by a self-contained architecture that enables nontechnical users to autonomously execute full-spectrum analytic workflows from data access, ingestion and preparation to interactive analysis and the collaborative sharing of insights.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms include SAP, Microsoft, Tableau, Qlik, Google, Sisense, MicroStrategy, Amazon and TIBCO Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Telecom & IT
- Others
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SAP
- Microsoft
- Tableau
- Qlik
- Sisense
- MicroStrategy
- Amazon
- TIBCO Software
- Infor
- SAS
- Oracle
- Zoho
- Domo
- Salesforce
- Dundas
- Panorama
- Yellowfin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Analytics and Busine
