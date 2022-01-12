News

Diesel Ship Engine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diesel Ship Engine in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Diesel Ship Engine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diesel Ship Engine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Turbo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diesel Ship Engine include Volvo Penta, Daihatsu Diesel, Perkins Marine Power, MAN Group, Akasaka Diesels, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Wartsila Corporation, Rolls-Royce and Niigata Power Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diesel Ship Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

  • Global Diesel Ship Engine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Turbo
  • Direct Fuel Injection
  • Other

Global Diesel Ship Engine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Fishing Boats
  • Cruise Ship
  • Commercial Ship
  • Other

Global Diesel Ship Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diesel Ship Engine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diesel Ship Engine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diesel Ship Engine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diesel Ship Engine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Volvo Penta

Daihatsu Diesel

Perkins Marine Power

MAN Group

Akasaka Diesels

Caterpillar Marine Power Systems

Wartsila Corporation

Rolls-Royce

Niigata Power Systems

Yanmar Europe BV

Sole Diesel

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

MAN Diesel SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diesel Ship Engine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diesel Ship Engine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diesel Ship Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diesel Ship Engine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diesel Ship Engine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diesel Ship Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diesel Ship Engine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diesel Ship Engine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diesel Ship Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diesel Ship Engine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diesel Ship Engine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Ship Engine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diesel Ship Engine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Ship Engine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diesel Ship Engine Market Siz

