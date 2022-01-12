PA6T Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PA6T is a heat resistant, modified polyamide with a high melting point (320 °C 0) and a rigidity level comparable to super engineering plastics, it possesses strong dimensional stability and chemical resistance. In addition, the effect of water absorption, which is a traditional weakness of polyamides, has been reduced to minimum.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PA6T in global, including the following market information:

Global PA6T Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PA6T Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PA6T companies in 2021 (%)

The global PA6T market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Grade PA6T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PA6T include Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont and EMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PA6T manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PA6T Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PA6T Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Grade PA6T

Modified Grade PA6T

Global PA6T Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PA6T Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Equipment

Cable Industry

Consumer Products

Other

Global PA6T Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PA6T Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PA6T revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PA6T revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PA6T sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PA6T sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

EMS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PA6T Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PA6T Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PA6T Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PA6T Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PA6T Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PA6T Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PA6T Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PA6T Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PA6T Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PA6T Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PA6T Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PA6T Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PA6T Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA6T Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PA6T Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA6T Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PA6T Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 General Grade PA6T

4.1.3 Modified Grade PA6T

4.2 By Type – Global PA6T Revenue & Forecasts

