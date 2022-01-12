Radiosonde Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiosondes are battery-powered telemetry instrument packages that are carried into the atmosphere typically by a weather balloon; they measure altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both speed and direction), and cosmic ray readings at high altitudes. A class of radiosonde whose position is tracked as it ascends in the atmosphere to give wind speed and direction is referred to as rawindsonde, which is an abbreviation for radar wind sonde. Another class of radiosondes are the ones that are released from airplanes and fall rather than being carried by weather balloons. This class of radiosondes are referred to as dropsondes. Radiosondes play a vital part in most forms of operational atmospheric data assimilation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiosonde in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiosonde Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6710839/global-radiosonde-2022-2028-938

Global Radiosonde Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radiosonde companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiosonde market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rawindsonde Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiosonde include Vaisala, Lockheed Martin, Shanghai Changwang, Meteomodem, GRAW Radiosondes GmbH, Meteolabor, InterMet Systems, Meisei Electric and S S Trading, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiosonde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiosonde Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiosonde Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rawindsonde

Dropsondes

Global Radiosonde Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiosonde Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Weather Stations

Military Agencies

Others

Global Radiosonde Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiosonde Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiosonde revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiosonde revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiosonde sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radiosonde sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vaisala

Lockheed Martin

Shanghai Changwang

Meteomodem

GRAW Radiosondes GmbH

Meteolabor

InterMet Systems

Meisei Electric

S S Trading

Jinyang Industrial

Yankee Environmental

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-radiosonde-2022-2028-938-6710839

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiosonde Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiosonde Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiosonde Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiosonde Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiosonde Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiosonde Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiosonde Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiosonde Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiosonde Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiosonde Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiosonde Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiosonde Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiosonde Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiosonde Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiosonde Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiosonde Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Radiosonde Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rawindsonde

4.1.3 Dropsondes

4.2 By Type – Global Radiosonde Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Email: [email protected]

Similar Reports:

Global Radiosonde Sales Market Report 2021

Global Radiosonde Sales Market Report 2021

Global Radiosonde Market Research Report 2021

Global Radiosonde Market Research Report 2020