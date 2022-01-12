Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
LDPE is among the most widely used material forextrusion coating applications. LDPE is easy to process, provides adequate moisture barrier, has excellent sealing properties, and is cost effective. Extrusion coating is the coating of a molten web of synthetic resin onto a substrate material. It is a versatile coating technique used for the economic application of various plastics, notably polyethylene, onto paperboard, corrugated fiberboard, paper, aluminium foils, cellulose, Non-wovens, or plastic films
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE in global, including the following market information:
- Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tubular Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE include LyondellBasell, DowDuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, LG, Westlake Chemical, SABIC, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Ineos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tubular Process
- Autoclave Process
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dairy Packaging
- Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging
- Laminated Paper Packaging
- Others
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LyondellBasell
- DowDuPont
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
- LG
- Westlake Chemical
- SABIC
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Ineos
- Braskem
- TPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extrusion Coating Grade LDPE Players in Global Market
